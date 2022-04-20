R-Day: 'Shivalinga' At Rishikesh Temple Adorned With Tricolour

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): To mark the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the tricolour.

The Shivalinga was decorated with rice, rose petals, leaves and marigold. Amid Vedic mantra chanting, priests performed the ceremonial morning 'aarti'.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial. India is celebrating its 72nd republic day today. On this day, India adopted the Constitution of India in 1950. —ANI