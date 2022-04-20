R Ashwin becomes top-ranked Test bowler; Rahane moves to 6th in batsmen's rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin's cap must be running out of space real quick. He's just added another feather to his already richly-decorated cap by becoming the top-ranked Test bowler in the world. Ashwin had just claimed match figures of 13 for 140 in the third Test against New Zealand at Indore. On the way, he also picked up his 21st five-wicket haul, a Man-of-the-Match award and his 7th Man-of-the-Series award. He also now has the most wickets, 220, by any bowler after 39 Tests. In the three matches against New Zealand, he picked up a total of 27 wickets, helping the Indian team claim a 3-0 victory. He also, as a result, rose to number one in the Test rankings for bowlers. Ashwin was placed third on the list before the Indore Test, but his display helped him topple Dale Steyn at the top of the list. He has now attained a career-best rating of 900 points. Another top performer for India from the previous Test, Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a hard-working 188 in the first innings, jumped five places to sit at number six on the table for batsmen. This is Rahane's career-best position in the rankings for batsmen. A little behind Rahane are Cheteshwar Pujara, in 14th place, and Virat Kohli, in 16th place. Australia captain Steven Smith is the current leader in the batsmen's rankings, followed by England's Joe Root and South Africa's Hashim Amla. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lost two spots to move to fifth in the rankings. Ashwin is also the top-ranked allrounder in Test cricket at the moment, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan. Ashwin's spin-twin, Ravindra Jadeja moved one slot up to be placed joint-third, along with England's Moeen Ali, in the allrounder's list. � ICC