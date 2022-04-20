Qusai Attarwala win national finals of Red Bull MEO

New Delhi: Qusai Attarwala from Pune emerged as eventual winner of the national finals of Red Bull M.E.O., a global competitive celebration of the mobile gaming scene held at the DreamHack India 2019 in the national capital.

The online qualifiers took place from September 7 to 30. The online qualifiers of the second edition of the tournament had taken place on November 16 which witnessed a participation of more than 125 gamers. The offline qualifiers for the tournament took place on December 6 and 7.

Another online qualifier for ASUS smartphone users took place on December 1. The winners of the online and offline qualifiers competed in the national finals held on December 8.

Around 250 participants across the country with Attarwala (Darklord), Devesh Jain, Suteekshan Joshi and Mohammed Abbas Hemani competed in the final.

Eventually, Attarwala, winner of the online qualifiers, managed to come out on top. He will now compete against others to determine the best Clash Royale player in the world.

"I am delighted to win the Red Bull MEO national finals. Red Bull MEO is a huge platform which gives wings to aspiring gamers like me a chance to test my gaming skills against top players across the country," Attarwala said.

"I am excited to have qualified for the Red Bull MEO world finals and will have to improve my skills to compete against some of the best gamers across the world."

--IANS