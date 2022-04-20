Quota Within Quota, Only Bhramastra Left For BJP In 2019 LS Polls In UP: Rajbhar

Lucknow: Sticking to his gun that BJP could only get success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, if they returned back to the Backward agenda, Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbar on Tuesday said the 'quota within quota' for the backward reservation would be a 'Bhramastra' for BJP, in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Though maintaining that BJP had annoyed the backwards by giving an upper caste chief minister after the 2017 Assembly polls in UP after grabbing all the votes of the backwards through the then BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajbhar said that now only the quota within quota is the only sop left for the BJP to woo the backwards in the elections.

"If there is no quota within quota for the backwards and even for the Dalits, then the fate of BJP is doomed," he commented, while saying that he has always said what is the truth.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced implementation of quota within quota in the UP Assembly, but till date, nothing has moved ahead," he said.

Talking to UNI here, Mr Rajbhar said the ball is expected to be set rolling after the National Backward Commission's report this month.

"The Rohini Kulkurni committee report is slated to be submitted on June 20, which will pave way for the quota within quota sop. Besides, BJP president Amit Shah has also informed me that it would be implemented six months before the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Continuing his attack on Mr Adityanath, the Minister said that if BJP had made a backward CM, then the situation in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls would have been different.

"Backwards are the biggest caste component in UP. Around 56 per cent are backwards in the state, with every Lok Sabha constituency having around 5-6 lakh voters and if we work on them, then there is no question of any worry for BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

"Now, we need to address the aspiration of this large backward caste, specially those deprived within the backward castes. For BJP, it's a must to implement quota within quota for the backwards. There can be no looking back on this issue. It is the only political brahmastra with us left for the 2019 polls," the SBSP chief said.

Claiming that there is no rift within the alliance in UP after his open criticism of BJP and Yogi government, he said the SBSP is committed to continue with BJP till 2024 and there is no question of any parting ways.

Mr Rajbar also said that his party would also stake claim for contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP in UP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, SBSP had contested 14 seats in eastern UP, without any alliance. The Minister is also holding big women rallies in eastern UP, to support Prohibition in states like Bihar and Gujarat.

"Narendra Modi had announced to adopt Gujarat formula in UP and prohibition was one of it. BJP should consider on it," he said. The SBSP had organised first such rally against liquor sale at Ballia in UP on May 20 and the next one is slated to be held in Kushinagar on June 10. UNI