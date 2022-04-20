Quota In Promotion: Sparks May Fly Between SP, BSP

Lucknow: Reservation in promotion for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in government jobs may emerge as a bone of contention between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in forging an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

Another contentious issue, observers say, between the two parties is the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The legislation was approved by Parliament which nullified the Supreme Court order that had quashed the provision of anticipatory bail for the accused under the Act.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have been at loggerheads on the two issues for over past two decades. Upper castes and the Other Backward Classes, the core vote bank of the SP, are at the receiving end of both the legislations. In Uttar Pradesh, the officers and employees from the upper castes and the OBCs have joined hands to fight against both the legislations. However, SP and BSP leaders said on Monday that there will be no such differences between both the parties over the issue. "Our main target is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and nothing else would come in between it," they said.

Previous SP governments, headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav (2003-07) and Akhilesh Yadav (2012-17) had vehemently opposed the reservation in promotion for the SC and ST. The SP opposed this right from Parliament to the state government level. So much so that the SP government under Akhilesh Yadav removed the fixed reservation in jobs designed for employment promotion among SCs and STs. Then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2013 by an executive order demoted over 20,000 SC and ST state employees who were promoted during the 2007-2012 regime of Bahujan Samaj party headed by Mayawati.In March 2012, the Supreme Court had quashed the legislation providing for reservation in promotion for the SC and ST in state services. The wounds inflicted by the Akhilesh Yadav dispensation on the SC employees are still fresh in their minds and they are anxiously waiting for the stand of the Bahujan Samaj party on this issue. They also want that Samajwadi Party should also categorically state its stand on this issue.

For two decades, BSP had benefitted from the en bloc support from the SC, ST employees during the successive elections. If the BSP joins hands with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections then it will open a window of opportunity for the Bharatiya Janata Party to exploit the contradictions between the SP and the BSP. For the Congress, struggling for survival in Uttar Pradesh, aligning with the SP might give the wrong signal as it was the principal opponent of reservation in promotion for the SC. Since 2012, Mayawati had been vocal on this issue and had criticised the Akhilesh Yadav government's decisions against promotion in reservation for SC. UNI