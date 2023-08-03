    Menu
    Questions should be asked of govt, parties that rubber-stamped insidious forest bill: Jairam Ramesh

    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Ex-environment minister Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that the government and parties that "rubber-stamped" the "insidious" Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 should be questioned, adding that it will take a lengthy fight to protect the rights of forest inhabitants.

    On Wednesday, despite protests and a walkout by opposition members over the Manipur issue, the Rajya Sabha passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 after a brief debate.

    To make room for zoos, safaris, and eco-tourism facilities in forested areas, the measure would exempt land within 100 km of the country's boundaries from the scope of conservation regulations.—Inputes from Agencies

