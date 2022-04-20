Question Hour Washed Out In UP Assembly Due To Opposition Pandemonium

Lucknow: Question Hour of the Uttar Pradesh assembly was washed out after the Opposition created chaos over different issues on the second day of its brief winter session here on Wednesday.

Samwajwadi Party members showed posters and banners over farmers and law and order issues as the House assembled for the day.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit tried to pacify the Opposition members and assured them that he would allow them to raise the issue after Question Hour. But when the SP continued to press for immediate discussion on the matter, the Speaker adjourned the house first for 30 minutes and later till 1220 hours, washing out the Question Hour.

After the adjournment, the SP members started a sit-in in the well of the House. SP members alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was running away from facing the House and hence it has called for a short session. The SP leaders averred that the BJP government had failed to address farmers problems and the breakdown in law and order situation in the state. Yogi Adityanath government later tabled the second supplementary budget.

The winter session of the Assembly will conclude on December 21, Friday. UNI