Quelling Buzz Of Dynasty Talk, Akhilesh Says He Will Stand In '19 From Kannauj, Mulayam From Mainpuri

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reaffirmed that he would contest next year's general elections from Kannauj, presently held by his wife Dimple.

He also announced that his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri.

"I will contest from Kannauj," Yadav Jr told reporters here after a meeting with party leaders and workers from Kannauj, along with Dimple. Seeking to refute allegations levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr Akhilesh Yadav said that the BSP itself is involved in promoting dynasty politics.

"I appeal to the workers to start working for elections so that SP candidates can be successful," he said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the 78-year-old SP patriarch had contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both, but chose to retain Azamgarh to strengthen the party in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam vacated Mainpuri, which was then won in a bypoll by his grandson, Tej Pratap Yadav. SP insiders said the decision of the party chief to contest the next general elections from Kannauj was aimed at quelling allegations of promoting dynasty. In last year's assembly election, the SP had lost two of the three seats in the Kannuaj Lok Sabha constituency to the BJP while it clinched the Kannauj city seat by a slender 2,000 votes.

In the recent civic polls, the SP lost all the three nagar palika chairman seats and all five nagar panchayat chairman seats in Kannauj .

In 2014, Dimple Yadav had defeated the BJP candidate by just 20,000 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav had represented Kannauj thrice in the Lok Sabha before relinquishing the seat in 2012 after becoming chief minister.

Akhilesh announced that from now on, he will start reviewing the preparation for the LS elections constituency wise.

"We have to select the seats to be claimed under the alliance and all preparation should be made for ensuring clear winS in the elections," he told the workers.

Talking about the upcoming 2019 polls, Yadav Jr said,"Nowadays elections are just management of people."

He declined to comment on the absence of the party representative in the Congress Iftar party in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

"Somebody might have gone there. I have no information about it," he just said. Hitting out, the SP president said the BJP leaders should now sit with the people on 'sacchai par charcha' in place of 'chai par charcha' to know the result on the ongoing campaign of 'Sampark for Samarthan'. He also refused to say anything on the party's alliance, just commenting that political strategy should not be disclosed in public.

Blaming the Narendra Modi government for a sudden rise in the killing of Indian soldiers on the India-Pakistan de facto border, Yadav Jr alleged that earlier the soldiers used to stand inside the international fence but now they are standing on the Line of Control which is the reason for their deaths.

"If they want our soldiers to stand on the LoC then they should fence it first and then give the orders to the soldiers," he said. The former chief minister also criticised the bouncing of cheques given by the UP government to meritorious students. "The BJP government should reply where the public money is going and why the cheques are bouncing ," he said.

Akhilesh kept his silence over his party's alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party and other secular fronts in the 2019 polls. "I have already said that the I will not disclose any of our strategies. All the opposition parties are in touch with everyone and the disclosure would be made at the right time," he said. Asked about his announcement that SP can also play a second fiddle to BSP in the elections, Mr Akhilesh Yadav said that there is no dispute over the number of seats between the opposition parties. UNI