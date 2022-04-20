Queensland govt clears Adani, GVK projects in Australia

Melbourne: Queensland's new government on Wednesday announced a fresh deal with Adani and GVK, clearing plans by two Indian firms to expand the port for coal projects in Australia that are opposed by green groups over damage to the fragile Great Barrier Reef. Announcing the new deal with the two companies and the federal government, State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the deal would see dredge spoil dumped on land on the site known as T2, adjacent to the existing coal terminal, not on the Caley Valley wetlands or within the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area. "I've always said I support the responsible and sustainable development of the Galilee Basin and Abbot Point, and the agreement we've reached demonstrates that," Palaszczuk said. "Today my Government sends a clear message: we can protect the Great Barrier Reef, and we can foster economic development and create jobs. "I am determined to deliver on my election commitments, and that includes no dumping of capital dredge spoil in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, no dumping of dredge material in the nationally-significant Caley Valley wetlands, and no taxpayer funding for capital dredging and the disposal of dredge spoil. "The Government will not proceed with the current approvals process. We will withdraw the applications and present a new application centred on the T2 site. T2 is the only remaining unallocated industrial land at the Port and the only responsible way to proceed with the Abbot Point development to ensure it is ready for future exports from the Galilee Basin. Palaszczuk thanked Adani and GVK for working with the govt to come up with a sustainable plan will help protect the Reef, the wetlands and create jobs. Welcoming the new agreement on an onshore dredge disposal option, Adani Mining company said, "The agreement would ensure Adani's plan for delivering 10,000 jobs and USD 22 billion in taxes and royalties proceeds in line with previously advised timelines and it would be consistent with the company's clear commitment to work with both sides of politics to deliver jobs and infrastructure in Queensland." "With five years' worth of rigorous environmental approvals processes having been concluded under both Labor and LNP state and federal governments, today's announcement is a further demonstration of the importance successive governments have placed on the substantial economic contribution Adani's projects will make to Queensland subject to strict environmental regulations," the statement said. PTI