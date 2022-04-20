Quartararo reclaims MotoGP championship lead with win in Catalunya

Barcelona: Back to winning ways, Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) returned to the top step for the first time since the Andalucia GP with a classy ride at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya.

The Frenchman on Sunday reclaimed the world championship lead as Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) crashed out on the opening lap, Team Suzuki Ecstar duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins stand on the rostrum in Barcelona after showing phenomenal late-race pa

Both Suzuki riders overtook Franco Morbidelli in the final stages of the race and nearly caught up with the leader but ran out of time as Quartararo returned to the podium for the first time in six races.

Quartararo leads the championship with 108 points -- eight ahead of Mir and 18 clear of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales. Dovizioso now sits 24 points off Quartararo and it's now an uphill battle for the Austrian GP winner and Ducati to keep tabs on Quartararo and Mir.

The next race of MotoGP World Championship will be the Shark Helmets Grand Prix de France with the qualification race on October 10, followed by the final race the next day, live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. The qualification and the final race can also be streamed live on Discovery Plus application.

—IANS