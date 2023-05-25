Quantum University Takes A Step Towards The Entrepreneurs World

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Genesis- Quantum University’s Innovation Cell organized a Start Up Award Ceremony to appreciate and support the young entrepreneurial minds of the students . The ceremony celebrated various start-ups for their exceptional achievements. The university awarded a prize cheque of Rs. 50,000/- to six winner start ups as a token of appreciation. To motivate and inspire the new start ups, Quantum University joined hands and gave support to the future endeavours and successful business of the new students start ups. On this occasion, Quantum University took a step forward in fulfilling its commitments toward welfare and development of the society.

On one hand, Quantum University is providing quality education for the betterment and development of the society and on the other hand, it is also supporting the new entrepreneurs for establishing their own ventures. The chairperson of the Quantum University, Mr. Ajay Goyal is very much positive for the holistic development of the students in all domains.

The ceremony started with lamp lighting by the dignitaries or the university. Prof. Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Quantum University, Dr. Manish Shrivastava, Director, Quantum School of Business, Registrar Dr. Amit Dixit, Varun Tiwari, CEO of The Genesis, and many other faculty members were present to cheer up the students. The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the Genesis Start Up School, The Genesis CEO Challenge, The Genesis TV, the Technical club and the Finance club.

The annual fest of the Quantum University- Dharohar-23 saw the beginning of the start ups competition where 30 start ups participated in Srijan-2023 an inter-university start up- prototype expo held at the university.

The six start ups included Anagh, Vet Cure Kart, Millet Upshot, Nayan Bamboo, The Wine Hour and The Royal Hemp, each one of them went through a rigorous selection process and pitched their innovative ideas before the esteemed panel.

This step towards a new world of entrepreneurs supported the young minds by giving them an exclusive opportunity to get a wide recognition before the experts and the industry professionals.