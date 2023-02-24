Quantum University Organizes A 2-Day Workshop

Haridwar (The Hawk): A two-day workshop 'AAYAM - 2023' on "Circuit Design and Extension Wiring" is being organized at Quantum University. This workshop organized by Quantum School of Technology is taking place on the 24th and 25th of February in the campus of the University. The main objective of this workshop is to enable the students to understand, design and fabricate electrical and electronic circuits using basic concepts.

Vice Chancellor of Quantum University Dr. Vivek Kumar, Director of Quantum School of Technology and Workshop Coordinator Dr. Manish Sharma, Dean Academic Dr. Satendra Kumar, and other dignitaries graced the program by being present. More than 1100 first-year engineering students enthusiastically participated in this workshop.

Workshop Coordinator Dr. Manish Sharma shared his knowledge and expertise on various topics with the students. The workshop demonstrated designing, implementing, and troubleshooting in-house and commonly used prototyping systems and equipment. In addition, the workshop also included live demonstrations and project development by the students in the electrical and electronic fields.

Quantum University, which has made its unique contribution to the field of education since 2008, has organized many workshops and other programs in the past to provide industry experience and practical knowledge to the students. In the sequence of this event, 'Aayam - 2023' was also organized.

In the extensive topics of the workshop, the students gained knowledge from experienced professors while working on many other topics like automatic LED light using LDR, the connection of ceiling fans, and extension board development. Electrical safety was also taken care of in the workshop. Workshop Coordinator Dr. Manish Sharma spoke about handling and maintaining electrical equipment to prevent accidents. Also, the need for adequate training to properly identify and control hazards was emphasized to keep the environment safe for the people around.

Soon, a workshop on other topics Automobile, Civil and Robotics will be organized at Quantum University. The aim of Quantum University is the all round development of the students.