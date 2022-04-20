Qualcomm Announces New Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform

San Francisco: The Snapdragon 778G is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences on smartphones

Mobile chipset company Qualcomm on Wednesday announced its new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform that is slated to be used by smartphone vendors like Motorola, Realme and Xiaomi.

The Snapdragon 778G is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences on smartphones. The announcement was made at the annual Qualcomm 5G Summit.

"Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier. Snapdragon 778G brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next-generation experiences more broadly accessible," Qualcomm Technologies Inc vice president product management Kedar Kondap said.

While the final prices of smartphones are decided by the vendors, the prices of devices featuring the Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform could range from USD 300-500 (about ?22,000-37,000), he added.

Handset makers Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi are expected to start rolling out devices based on the Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform in the coming quarters. Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G M.2 Reference Designs for accelerating 5G adoption across industry segments, including PCs, Always-Connected PCs (ACPCs), laptops, Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), XR, gaming and other mobile broadband (MBB) devices. "We've seen dramatic growth in data consumption as a result of remote work and higher mobility. To help meet this data demand and create exciting new products and experiences, our new 5G M.2 Reference Designs tackle many 5G design complexities upfront so that OEMs don't have to," Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G at Qualcomm Technologies Inc said. The company is committed to leading the acceleration and expansion of 5G beyond smartphones, Malladi added.—PTI