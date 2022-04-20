Quad summit 2021 timing: US VP Kamala Harris to participate in Quad summit with PM Modi today

New York: Quad summit 2021 timing: US Vice President Kamala Harris will also participate in the first Quad summit with President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan on Friday, according to the White House.

The virtual summit is scheduled for 8.30 a.m. in Washington and 7 p.m. in Delhi (10.30 p.m. in Canberra and 12.30 a.m. Saturday in Tokyo). Reporters will be allowed to see the opening of the meeting, according to the White House schedules for Biden and Harris.

Biden`s spokesperson Jen Psaki said that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will give a readout of the meeting at noon (10.30 p.m. India time).

Harris has had limited personal exposure to international leaders and has started a round of talks with some of them, starting with President Emmanuel Macaron of France and Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

According to readouts, they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues during the one-on-one calls.

—IANS