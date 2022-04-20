Qatar, Iraq to send field hospitals to help people injured in Beirut blast

Beirut: Fully equipped field hospitals from Qatar and Iraq to assist victims of the Beirut port blast will arrive in Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

It said two field hospitals, each designed for 500 beds, will be sent to Lebanon by Qatar.

Another hospital will be sent by the Iraqi authorities. Baghdad also pledged to send fuel to Lebanon.

The authorities of Kuwait also promised to send medical aid to Lebanon.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. According to the Health Ministry, more than 4,000 people were injured, over 78 died. The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast had been caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut.

The Lebanese government has declared three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy. (Sputnik/ANI)