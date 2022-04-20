Pvt Schools Can Prescribe Non-NCERT Books: HC

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday permitted private CBSE-affiliated schools in the state to prescribe non-NCERT books if they deem fit, but asked them to ensure they are reasonably priced.

In an interim order on a writ filed by private schools, private publishers and others against the state government's decision making NCERT books mandatory in all CBSE schools, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said private CBSE schools might recommend and use books other than NCERT's.

However, the court said the books of private publications prescribed by such schools should not be exorbitantly priced and must follow the CBSE syllabus.

The court asked private CBSE schools to provide a list of non-NCERT books prescribed by them alongside their prices to the state government and the CBSE.

The court set May 3 as the date for final hearing in the case. Though appreciating the state government's intention behind making NCERT books mandatory in all schools, which was to make books available to all sections of students at affordable prices, the court said every good thing cannot be compulsory. — PTI