    Menu
    States & UTs

    Pvt aircraft with 8 onboard skids off runway at Mumbai airport, casualties unclear

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: A private business aircraft with 8 passengers flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and has reportedly crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday.

    As per initial information, the aircraft reportedly skidded off the runway owing to heavy rains and low visibility at that time. Flight operations have been suspended and there are no reports of any casualties so far. Rescue and relief teams have been rushed to spot.

    Details of the passengers or crew are not yet available.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Private Aircraft Vizag To Mumbai Airport Incident Weather Conditions Flight Safety Emergency Landing Airport News Travel Alert
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in