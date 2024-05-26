PV Sindhu suffers defeat in Malaysia Masters final against China's Wang Zhiyi

This tournament marked Sindhu's first final since the 2023 Spain Masters. She reached the finals after a series of impressive victories, including defeating Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semifinals and Han Yue in the quarterfinals.

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia]: Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu conceded a defeat in the final match of the Malaysia Masters competition against China's Wang Zhiyi on Sunday.

The Indian shuttler lost to her Chinese opponent 21-16, 5-21, and 16-21 in the final match of the women's singles.

Sindhu started the final game on a good note and dominated the first set as she won it by 21-16. In the second set, the Chinese made a comeback in the game and didn't give Sindhu a chance to clinch points. Zhiyi won the second set by 5-21. In the final set, Zhiyi had the last laugh of the game as she beat Sindhu by 16-21.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal match of the women's singles to confirm her place in the final.

This final also marked her first final of a tournament since the 2023 Spain Masters.

Sindhu moved to the semifinals on Friday after beating China's world number 6 shuttler Han Yue in the quarterfinal round. She defeated her Chinese opponent 13-21, 21-14 and 12-21 in a match that lasted for 55 minutes.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost their second-round match 21-17, 21-11 to the Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

In the other pre-quarterfinals clash, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out of the competition as well, losing to the Chinese Taipei pair of Yu Chien Hui and Sung Shuo Yun by 18-21, 22-20, 14-21.

The Malaysia Masters is being held from May 21 to 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 level tournament. PV Sindhu has captured the women's singles title in the competition twice in 2013 and 2016, while Saina Nehwal secured the title in 2017.

HS Prannoy also won the title as he beat Weng Hongyang of China by 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in the final last year.

—ANI