Putrefied Body Of Woman In Semi-naked Condition Found In Delhi

New Delhi: The putrefied body of a woman, apparently in her late 30s, was found in a semi-naked condition in north Delhi's Burari area, police said today.

The body, which was found in the bushes, seemed to have been lying there for the last three-four days and had started decaying after rains day before yesterday, a senior police officer said.

The clothes were also dishevelled and it seemed some animals had attacked the body, he said.

The body has been preserved in a mortuary and a medical opinion is awaited to determine the cause of death, the official said. Police have not ruled out the possibility of her dying in the cold.