Putin spotted with ‘scar on his throat’ after being ‘resuscitated’: Report

London: A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fuelling speculation about his health after eagle-eyed observers noticed a scar on his neck, the media reported.



The clip began circulating online before reports emerged claiming the President had suffered a heart attack and had to receive intensive care, Express UK reported.



The footage shows Putin speaking at an unspecified public event, a scar clearly marking his neck -- with some analysts suggesting it might be the result of ‘resusciatation’ procedures.



A Telegram channel believed to belong to a former Kremlin official claimed Putin's health had sparked huge "alarm" across Moscow.



The insider alleged that the Russian leader was found "lying on the floor, rolling his eyes" after suffering a suspected heart episode.



Doctors were reportedly called immediately and they later diagnosed the 71-year-old as having suffered a "cardiac arrest."



Putin was then moved to a special medical facility built in the apartment where he underwent intensive care, the source claims.



The unverified report comes following persistent speculation surrounding Putin’s health amid rumors of a long-hidden medical condition.



The Telegram channel General SVR, reportedly run by a former Russian lieutenant-general, declared in a post: "Security officers of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who were on duty at the residence, heard noise and sounds of falling coming from the President's bedroom.



"Two security officers immediately followed into the president's bedroom and saw Putin lying on the floor next to the bed and an overturned table with food and drinks.



"Putin convulsively arched while lying on the floor, rolling his eyes."



Doctors later reportedly arrived a "resuscitated" Putin having "previously determined that the president was in cardiac arrest", Express UK reported.

—IANS