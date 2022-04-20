Putin, Rouhani discuss coronavirus situation over phone

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani have discussed the recent situation related to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic during a telephonic conversation, the Kremlin said.

"The issues of controlling the spread of coronavirus infection are discussed in detail," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Rouhani thanked Russia for its assistance to Iran, Xinhua reported.

"The two sides agreed to promote cooperation between relevant departments, including direct contacts between the ministries of health," it said.

According to the statement, the importance was noted of consolidating the efforts of the international community to combat the coronavirus pandemic together, including the Russian initiative to create "green corridors" free from trade wars and sanctions during the crisis for deliveries of medicines, food, equipment and technologies.

The presidents also touched upon other pressing issues on the international agenda and issues of bilateral cooperation, it said.

--IANS