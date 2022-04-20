Putin, Lukashenko confirm mutual intention to boost alliance

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukasheko, during which the two leaders confirmed their mutual intention to keep strengthening the alliance between the two countries, the Kremlin press service reported.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Friday, TASS news agency quoted the press service as saying in a statement.

"It was underlined with pleasure that the governments, ministries and agencies of the two states are taking specific steps to keep strengthening bilateral cooperation in all spheres, including inter-regional ties," the statement reads.

"Overall, the mutual intention to keep strengthening the alliance between Russia and Belarus was reaffirmed."

The phone call was initiated by Belarus and touched upon the current issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis placed on implementation of agreements reached during their meeting in Sochi on September 14.

During the call, Lukashenko also thanked his Putin, for anti-coronavirus vaccine supplies to his country.

Before Sochi, Putin and Lukashenko met on June 30 at the Rzhev Memorial unveiling ceremony in the Tver region.

The Belarusian leader also attended Moscow's Victory Parade on June 24, TASS news reported.

Since the mass unrest in Belarus after Lukashenko, who has been in power since 26 years, won another six years in the August 9 election, Russia has reiterated its support to the eastern European country.

Putin recognises Lukashenko as the legitimate Belarusian leader had earlier said that he has forces ready to intervene if the unrest gets out of control.

