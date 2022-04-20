Putin blames Russia mall fire on 'criminal negligence'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the mall fire that killed at least 64 people in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on "criminal negligence" as he travelled there.

"What is happening here? These are not armed hostilities. This is not an unexpected release of methane. People, children came to relax," Putin told officials in Kemerovo in comments released by the Kremlin.

"We are talking about demographics but are losing so many people. Because of what? Because of some criminal negligence, slovenliness," he added. —AFP



