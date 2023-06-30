Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine war via phone, agree to strengthen strategic ties

Moscow/New Delhi: On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged opinions over the phone regarding the war in Ukraine and had a "meaningful" chat about how to deepen the bilateral strategic alliance.

Days before India hosts the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on July 4, the two leaders spoke on the phone. It also occurred the day after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, to discuss bilateral ties and recent security events in Russia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Modi and Putin discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and shared their perspectives on regional and global issues of common concern.—Inputs from Agencies