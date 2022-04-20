Putin's health remains excellent, says spokesman

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in "excellent" health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

This can be proven by the President's tight schedule and heavy workload, Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov saying in a TV program on Saturday, adding that Putin was working much more intensively than usual.

Kremlin staffers in close interaction with Putin are tested for the coronavirus frequently, according to the spokesman.

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of Russia's major coronavirus treatment hospital in the outskirts of Moscow, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, days after conducting a tour of the hospital with Putin, raising concerns over the President's health.

During Saturday's program, Peskov said Russia will see if it was approaching the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in the next two weeks.

He believes that Putin's order on mandatory self-isolation for all Russians has effectively helped avoid an "explosive" growth in coronavirus cases.

Russia has reported 13,584 COVID-19 cases across the country, with 106 deaths.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, has registered 8,852 infections.

