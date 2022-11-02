Put your home in order, CM Gehlot, advises Raj BJP

Jaipur (The Hawk): Rajendra Rathore, the deputy leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday to get his home in order rather than occasionally criticising the federal government.

After breaking his silence on the Rajasthan leadership change issue, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot called for retaliation against three seasoned Congressmen who had received disciplinary notices.

The A team of the Gehlot camp and the B team of Pilot camp in the Congress party are engaged in settling their differences. It will be better if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who makes unrestrained remarks about the central government every day, saves his house, according to Rathore's tweet. "Sachin Pilot ji has broken his silence after the ruckus created during Congress Legislature Party meeting. Time will tell where this silence will lead."

