Put 100-rupee notes in answer sheets, UP principal tells kids on camera; arrested

Mau: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government has said that it will ensure a fair board examination this year, a school principal in Mau district has been arrested after he was caught on camera giving tips to students on cheating in the exams.

Praveen Mall, manager-cum-principal of a private school, was arrested on Wednesday.

In the video clip, he is seen telling students how to cheat in the UP Board examination and beat the strict measures put in place by the state government.

One of the students apparently filmed the principal's sermon and uploaded the clip on CM Yogi Adityanath's grievance portal.

"I can challenge that none of my students ever fail. They have nothing to be scared of," the principal is heard telling students.

The principal, who ended his sermon with 'Jai Hind, Jai Bharat', is heard telling students, "Don't leave any answers. Just put a Rs 100 note in the answer sheet. The teachers will blindly give you marks. Even if you answer a question wrongly, which is for four marks, they will give you three marks."

He says, "You can talk among yourselves and write the papers. Don't touch anyone's hands. You speak to each other, that is fine. Don't be scared. The teachers at your government school exam centres are my friends. Even if you get caught and someone gives you a slap or two, don't be scared. Just bear with them."

Students in the classroom respond with "Sahi hai".

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board exams began across the state on Tuesday. Over 56 lakh candidates from Class 10 and Class 12 are taking the exams.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements to check mass copying and arrest those who facilitate such practices.

A state-level monitoring and control room for CCTV surveillance and monitor voice recordings has been set up. Nearly two lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 7,784 centres in 75 districts of the state. Around two lakh invigilators are on duty.

In a first, the state government has also launched a Twitter handle for immediate resolution of complaints and queries. In addition, helpline numbers for the control room, e-mail ID and toll-free numbers can be used to register complaints of anything related to the board examination. IANS