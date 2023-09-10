Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute To Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered tributes to the freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 136th birth anniversary.

Dhami offered floral tributes to the photo of Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi. Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant who was an Indian freedom fighter, played a key role in India's independence movement and later was a pivotal figure in the Indian Government.

He was born in Almora and became the first Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 1950.

As the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Pant is credited with providing a stable government and ensuring communal harmony in the state in post-Independence years.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Pant abolished the zamindari system from the state. In January 1955, Pant took oath as a Union Home Minister when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister of the country. In 1957, Pant was conferred with the Bharat Ratna - the only Uttar Pradesh CM to have been given the country’s highest civilian honour so far. —ANI