Pushkar Singh Dhami In Ram Rajya Shobha Yatra At Pared Ground Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Ram Rajya Shobha Yatra" organized by the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Utsav Samiti at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on Saturday. During the event, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the dream of the grand Ram Temple is coming true after more than 500 years of anticipation for all the devotees of Lord Ram. On this auspicious day, we all will become witnesses to the sacrifices of thousands of saints, devotees of Ram, and lovers of Sanatan.

The Chief Minister stated that on January 22, the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Shri Ram would take place in Ayodhya, and we all will witness it. He praised Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his leadership in the construction of the Ram Temple, stating that under his leadership, our country is progressing on the path of continuous development. He highlighted the special connection between the land of Uttarakhand, the abode of Lord Rama, and the mention of the holy Sarayu River in Bagheshwar district.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the people of Uttarakhand always stay ahead in the service of Lord Rama. The state government has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22 and announced an afternoon holiday in government offices until 2:30 PM. He conveyed that the Uttarakhand government had requested land near the Ram Temple in Ayodhya from the Uttar Pradesh government, and the allocated land has now been given to the Uttarakhand government. He further added that a magnificent Uttarakhand Bhavan will be built on approximately three acres of land for the residents of Uttarakhand. After the consecration of the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya, the Uttarakhand government, along with the state cabinet, will visit Ayodhya to witness the Ram Temple.

The Chief Minister expressed that every resident of Uttarakhand is celebrating the consecration of Lord Rama with great enthusiasm. Various cleanliness campaigns and bhajan-kirtan sessions are underway at temples and ghats as part of the cultural festival within the state. He emphasized that Uttarakhand is progressing continually with the grace of Lord Rama. We will be witnesses to the consecration of the idol of Lord Rama when India becomes the world's fifth-largest economy, the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and the successful hosting of the G-20 summit that the whole world witnessed.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, MP Smt. Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, MLAs Shri Khajan Das, Shri Vinod Chamoli, Smt. Savita Kapoor, RSS State Spokesperson Dr. Shailendra Singh, Mahant Raman Goswami, Mahant Krishna Giri Maharaj, Organizational Mahamantri Shri Ajay Kumar, Shri Siddharth Agrawal, and others were present.