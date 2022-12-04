Pushkar Singh Dhami Flags Off 10 New Electric Buses In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off 'Doon Connect' electric buses under the Smart City Mission from the CM Camp office in Dehradun.

He flagged off a total of 10 electric buses in Dehradun.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these buses will help in the easy movement of people from one place to another and will also be helpful for the environment.

"20 electric buses were already running and today additional 10 buses have been flagged off. They help in the easy movement of people from one place to another. These buses are also helpful for the environment," said Dhami.

He also travelled by bus from the camp office to Ghantaghar. —ANI