Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls On Amit Shah

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday.

During his meeting with the Home Minister, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is one of the pioneers in Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) computerization despite being a hilly state. The Chief Minister said that a total expenditure of Rs 18.76 crore has been made by 670 PACS in Uttarakhand.

Dhami said that more than 108 PACS of the state have gone live. The work of the remaining 502 committees is to be completed in the next 6 months, informed the Chief Minister's office. The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for the decision to computerize all PACS.

He said that this would certainly revolutionize the working of societies and would prove to be one of the most important reforms in the cooperative sector.

Pushkar Singh Dhami is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and serving as the 10th and the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He was elected as MLA in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha from Khatima in 2012 and 2017. He was appointed Chief Minister for the first time in 2021. —ANI