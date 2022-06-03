    Menu
    Pushkar Dhami wins by over 55,000 votes, remains Uttarakhand CM

    The Hawk
    June3/ 2022

    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat by more than 55,000 votes. He defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said. Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the state Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister. He had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February.—PTI

