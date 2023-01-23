Pushkar Dhami Participates In 'Shri Ram Katha' At Neelkanth Temple

Jalore: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 'Shri Ram Katha' at Shri Neelkanth Temple in the historical city of Bhinmal in Rajasthan.

CM Dhami took on Twitter informing that he heard the 'Katha' from saint Murlidharji Maharaj. "Today, by participating in Shri Ram Katha organized at Shri Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in the historical city of Bhinmal, Jalore district of Rajasthan, got the privilege of hearing the story from the most respected Saint Shri Murlidharji Maharaj Ji," CM Dhami said in the tweet. CM Dhami also said that he prayed for the happiness, prosperity and prosperity of all the people of the state.

Neelkanth Temple is located in the historical city of Bhinmal in the Jalore district of Rajasthan. —ANI