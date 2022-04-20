Purvanchal To Be Eco-Tourism Hub: UP Forest Minister

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Forest, Environment and Animal Horticulture Minister Dara Singh Chauhan has said that there is immense potential for development and employment in the area of eco-tourism in Purvanchal. With special interest by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this area will become a hub of it.

Singh was presiding over the eighth session of the primary sector on Saturday on the last day of the three-day national webinar and seminar organised under the joint aegis of the Planning Department and Gorakhpur University on the university campus. He said the Chief Minister has rejuvenated the neglected vast natural lake Ramgarh. This lake will lead eco-tourism in Purvanchal in the coming days. The Minister said that Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur in Purvachal, Bakhira Tal in Santkabiranagar, Sohgibarva in Maharajganj are attractive sites for eco-tourism. A Tiger Rescue Centre and a Vulture Conservation Centre are being established in Maharajganj. With the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the zoo, which is going to open for visitors in January, will boost eco-tourism.

He informed that the state government's plan is to promote rural tourism and increase the income of forest dwellers. He said that in the last three years, the footfall has increased up to 20 times at eco-tourism sites in the state.

Chief Speaker and Principal Secretary (Forest) Sudhir Garg said that by giving the status of revenue village to the forested villages that were accommodated in forests during the British era, the Chief Minister has connected the forest dwellers with the mainstream of society and development. A new door for income generation can be opened for the residents by developing the facility of stay homes in these forested villages. Garg said that there is a lot of potential for eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Purvanchal. The Principal Secretary also stressed the need to be vigilant about the effects of climate change. He said that to reduce the effects of climate change, planting more and more saplings is the need of the hour. —IANS