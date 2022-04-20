Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway And Defense Corridor To Become UP's Lifeline; Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Defense Corridor will become the lifeline of the economy of the state.

While giving instructions to expedite these three projects, the Chief Minister has said that the project managers will remain on their site, so that there is no compromise in quality. If there are any flaws found in the audit, then the accountability of the project manager will be fixed.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday reviewed the works of Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Defense Corridor at Lok Bhavan. He expressed displeasure over the delay in land acquisition at Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur for Purvanchal Expressway. The Chief Minister said that remove such district magistrates from the field who are not working. If they are above 50 years old, then send them home by giving VRS, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Chief Secretary will review the project above Rs 50 crore after every 15 days through video conferencing with the officials concerned. Projects above Rs 100 crore will be monitored by the officials of the Chief Minister's Office, and every month the Chief Minister himself will review it through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said that in these projects bridges, culverts, ROBs, flyovers should be built on time. He also instructed to write to the Railway Ministry besides communicating to speed up the construction of ROBs. He instructed the officials that the construction of flyovers along with all the bridges, culverts and ROBs should start in a month and a half.

Reviewing the works of Ganga Expressway, the Chief Minister said that work should be started on this project with immediate approval. He has directed the officials present in the meeting to immediately stop the purchase and sale of land in these areas by issuing notifications related to the expressway.

Reviewing the defense corridor, the CM said that there are leather-related enterprises in Kanpur and Agra, these should also be linked with the defense corridor. The surrounding industries involved in traditional trade should be linked to this project. Cabinet minister Satish Mahana, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Information Director Shishir and other officials were present on the occasion. UNI