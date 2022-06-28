Pursuing Important Clues In Roorkee Gangrape Case, Accused Will Be Held Soon: Uttarakhand Police

Roorkee: Police are pursuing important clues and hopeful of soon arresting those involved in the gangrape of a woman and her six-year-old daughter in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee city, a senior official said on Monday.The duo was allegedly raped in a moving car by a group of men who had offered them lift while they were on their way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, on Friday night.Police have got some important clues against the accused and they will be arrested soon, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (rural) Pramendra Doval said.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for those who give any information about the accused.A case has been registered against unidentified people, however, one of the accused has been identified as Sonu.According to the police complaint, Sonu and his accomplices allegedly raped the woman and her daughter in the moving car and dumped them near a canal. The woman somehow managed to reach a police station in the middle of the night and narrated the incident to the police. While the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu, they said. Police said the two were admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital and their medical examination confirmed rape. —PTI