Purported objectionable comments by senior BJP leader on Kharge evokes sharp reax from Cong

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Congress leaders have reacted strongly to allegations that former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made offensive statements about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

At a protest on August 1 in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga, the senior BJP leader made an offensive remark against the skin tone of Kharge and the people of the region he is from.

Jnanendra criticised Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who like Kharge is from the region of Kalyana Karnataka, for his comments on the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, arguing that locals have no business making decisions that will affect the quality of life for those in the Western Ghats region.—Inputs fromAgencies