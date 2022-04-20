Purification Of Political, Religious Fields Necessary: Ramdev

Indore: Underlining the importance of adhering to the code of conduct established by seers for holy men in religious field and the necessity to live an authentic life for those at summit, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev today said purification of political and religious fields is essential. His statement comes in the wake of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentencing self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail in connection with a rape case. "Certain people in the religious field have been exposed. Nonetheless, it is inappropriate to regard religious traditions as culprit. Such instances makes one embarrassed," said Baba Ramdev while replying to a media query over allegations being leveled against people in the religious field. In response to a query over the outbreak of violence in Haryana after the verdict, he said that the regime concerned should be prepared beforehand to deal with any attempt to break law by any organisation. UNI