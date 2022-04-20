Purab Kohli on why he signed conspiracy thriller 'London Confidential'

Mumbai: Actor Purab Kohli has opened up on the reason why he signed the upcoming film, London Confidential, which is an espionage saga centred on a conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world.

While the subject was instantly appealing in the time of Covid-19 pandemic, he says a big reason for him to be interested in the project was director Kanwal Sethi.

"I think a big reason for me to be interested in this project was the director Kanwal and right from our first meeting I saw that the both of us were in a similar wavelength of cinema. I think that's what drew me to do the project first," Kohli said.

"In the beginning I was a bit skeptical since the shoot was starting in 10 days when I first met him, but l have to say I really enjoyed the process. Now people have also liked the trailer. I hope and look forward for them to like the film as well.

—IANS