Punjabi Pop Singer Moosewala Booked For Lockdown Violation

Chandigarh: Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala and five police personnel were booked by Punjab Police on Monday after a video showing the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on the social media.

The cases were registered on directions of Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, who had ordered suspension of DSP Headquarters, Daljit Singh Virk.

After the video went viral, Gupta had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police in Sangrur to conduct a preliminary enquiry, which prima facie established that the DSP had facilitated the shooting at the firing range in Badbar village at a time when the entire state is under curfew. --IANS







