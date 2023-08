Firozpur: Despite ongoing rescue efforts in villages near the Sutlej river's banks, water levels have begun to drop in the flooded Ferozepur district, officials reported on Monday.

According to reports, almost 3,000 individuals have been saved.

The Harike headworks discharged 1.60 lakh cusec of water on Monday, while the Hussainiwala headworks released 1.55 lakh cusec.—Inputs from Agencies