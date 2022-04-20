Punjab: New UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit takes meeting with officials

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Governor of Punjab and Administrator, U.T. Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting with all the Administrative Secretaries and HODs in the presence of Dharam Pal, IAS, Adviser to the Administrator at UT Guest House on Thursday.

The Secretaries gave a detailed presentation about the City Beautiful of their respective departments that enlightened the Administrator about the ongoing projects. While going through the presentations, the Administrator appreciated the work done by all the allied departments of Chandigarh Administration and also asked them to keep up the pace regarding ongoing projects/schemes.The Administrator shared his experience with the officers and emphasized that “Transparency, efficiency and time management is the key to good work. The working of our Departments is the reflection of our Administration. We must work in a manner that the public is benefitted without any hassle.”

Present among the officers were Praveer Ranjan, IPS, DGP, Dr. Vijay Namdeorao Zade, IAS, Finance Secretary, Mandip Singh Brar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, IAS, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Vinod P. Kavle, IAS, Secretary Food and Supplies, Yashpal Garg, IAS, CEO, Chandigarh Housing Board, SS Gill, IAS, Secretary Personnel along with other Senior Officials of Chandigarh Administration.