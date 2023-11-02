Punjab: 6 killed after car collides with truck in Sangrur

Sangrur (Punjab): At least six people, including a child, were found dead after a car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur district early Thursday morning.

According to Punjab police, "The incident took place early in the morning at 2:00 am near Mehlan Chowk in Sunam Taluk of Sangrur district. The six passengers were returning after paying obeisance at the Dargah of Baba Haider Sheikh in Malerkotla."

Giving information about the incident, police said that the accident took place after the car they were travelling in tried to overtake a truck near Mehlan Chowk in Sunam Taluk of Sangrur district and collided with another truck arriving from the opposite direction.

Shortly after the mishap took place, police reached the scene and removed the bodies of the deceased from the car.

According to Doctor Navdeep Arora, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to a nearby government hospital for a postmortem investigation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

