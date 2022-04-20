Punjab Woman Minister Resigns In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Chandigarh: Punjab Minister Razia Sultana resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday to express "solidarity" with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as state Congress chief.

In her resignation, she said she was quitting "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu".

Her resignation came hours after she was given water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, printing, and stationery departments in the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Her husband, Mohammed Mustafa, a former Director General of Police, was appointed Sidhu's chief strategic adviser when the latter took over as Punjab Congress chief in July.

