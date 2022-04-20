Punjab village sealed after 21-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

Patiala: Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala district was sealed by the local administration, as a precautionary measure after a 21-yr-old resident of the village, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for COVID-19 while other family members tested negative.

The village was sanitised with the disinfectants and police and medical team were deployed.

Gurpreet Singh who had returned from Nepal on March 19, was admitted to Ambala Civil Hodpital on March 26 by the family members where he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)