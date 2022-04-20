Punjab Triumphs Over Farmer Unions In Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Hip, Hip, Hurray for Punjab farmers as their unions now stationed in Delhi have clearly triumphed over numerous other kisan unions --- their causes of assembling in Delhi are same though consisting nullify of 3 farmers/kisan-expunging Farm Laws, meant to 'finish' them --- from the country by feeding on-spot prepared by assembled ladies, gents --- all farmers --- Makke Di Roti, Sarson Da Saag, Dal Makhani, Tandoori Roti, Tawe Ki Roti, Gajar Halwa, White Butter in plethora, Baingan Bharta, Paneer Bhujji, Shahi Paneer, Matar Paneer, Saag Paneer, Chaach, Dahee, Parantha, Gobee Musallam, Gajar-Gobee, Gobee-Matar, Shalgam, dahee, kheer, dahee bhalla etc. Ladies and gents with great aplomb, heightened enthusiasm are preparing on roads 'Thet' original Punjabi food --- vegetarian strictly --- and feeding all in what is called as langar for all. And lo and behold! Believe it or not, Janta Janardan are virtually converging in those mammoth langars savouring original Punjabi dishes free of charges and simultaneously partaking of centuries old original Punjabi food's taste.



Relevantly, Delhi these days is full of eateries with sign boards blaring "original Punjabi Food…etc" but none are so being prepared by the Biharis (no ill-meaning intended). …Now the people from different parts of the country based in Delhi are getting the actual hang of actual Punjabi food --- it is all sans any hi-fi spices, elaborate recipes unlike what is made out to be --- which is plain and simple but fully delicious, savoury, tangy, tingling, lip-smacking, slurpy…It is more so because the Bibi(s) themselves are making them with utmost devotion, lagan, pyar, apnapan…The same with the Sikh men who are assisting the ladies. For those who are partaking of "Aslee Punjabi Khana" here swear that "this it. The original Punjabi food. Pure, simple, tasty, healthy, and, lots of love-cum-care-cum-perfection in it".