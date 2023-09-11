Punjab to be developed as most preferred tourist destination: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced the development of the state as the most preferred global tourist destination.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural function of first Tourism Summit and Travel Mart in Mohali, near here, the Chief Minister said he firmly believes that governments will come and go but the works of public welfare must be given topmost priority so that you get good wishes and prayers from the public.

Mann said he wanted to hand over tiffin in the hands of youth by giving them employment so that they shun the syringes and menace of other drugs. He envisioned that promotion of tourism can act as a catalyst in this sacred work as it will open new vistas of employment for the youth.

Welcoming the dignitaries from the country and across the globe, the Chief Minister said “this is not a political function, but it is one which is related with the heart, soil and soul of the state”.

He said from day one after assuming charge of office “it is his dream to showcase hidden aspects of vibrant and blessed Punjab to people”. Mann said it will attract a large number of tourists in the state, adding none of the previous state governments had worked towards it.

The Chief Minister said the geographically also Punjab is blessed land and the government “intends to take the tourism sector to a new zenith”.

He said Amritsar has a footfall of 1 lakh devotees daily and now the focus of the government is to highlight the salient features of tourism in other parts of Punjab too. Every village has an imprint of the martyrs who had laid down their life for the sake of the country both in pre-and post-independence times, which needs to be showcased duly.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said every inch of this sacred land has the footprint of great Gurus, saint, seers, martyrs and poets. He said Punjabis are global citizens who have proved their mettle across the globe with their hard work and dedication.

Mann said Punjabis have been blessed with an indomitable spirit of hard work and resilience due to which they carve out space for themselves.

The Chief Minister said the state has rich cultural heritage due to which Punjabis excel in every sphere. He said Punjabis are great philanthropists who are ever ready to serve the people in hour of crisis. Mann said Punjabis have a rich and glorious culture which has attracted the people since ages.

Striking a direct chord with investors, the Chief Minister said he is grateful that all investors and entrepreneurs have come all the way to attend this event.

The Chief Minister said due to concerted efforts of the government investment worth Rs 50,840 crore has been roped in for the state.

He said Tata Steels has made the biggest investment in the state after Jamshedpur, adding other companies like Jindal Steel, Virbio, Class, Tafe and Hindustan Liver are making investments in the state.

Mann said with this initiative more than 2.25 lakh youth will get employment in the state.

The Chief Minister announced to set up a celebration point in Amritsar over an area of 50-100 acre. He said banquet halls for celebrating various events of happiness will be constructed at this celebration point.

Mann said that this first-of-its-kind celebration point will be instrumental in boosting tourism in the state.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that eco-tourism is being promoted in the state as the state is blessed with a bounty of natural resources. Sites like Chamrod Pattan and others will be promoted.

He said a Filmcity will be established in Punjab for shooting, post-production and release of movies.

In her address, Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said for the first time the state is opening its door in the various sectors of tourism. She said apart from religious tourism, there are other sectors in the tourism sector which will be developed and opened for people.

