Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent.

Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results on Friday.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) also announced the results of the Class 12 examinations on Friday. A total of 75,638 students had appeared in the Science stream, of which 44,626 students passed.

The results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exams were also declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. (ANI)