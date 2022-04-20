Punjab reports fourth death, +ve cases rise to 41

Chandigarh: As the country entered the seventh day of lockdown, the total number of Novel Coronavirus cases soared to 41 in Punjab, along with the fourth death, which was reported from Naya Gaon in Mohali district on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old man, who was admitted at PGI, Chandigarh, succumbed to the fatal virus.

According to an official bulletin, the Naya Gaon resident was admitted at PGI for the last seven days. All 36 people, including five doctors, 22 nurses and five sanitation attendants, who came in contact with the patient, have been quarantined.

Apart from these, five doctors, one radiographer and a staff nurse from the Medicine Department of GMCH Sector-16 and Emergency have also been quarantined. Samples of family members of the Naya Gaon patient are also being taken.

On Monday, a 42-year-old woman from Ludhiana passed away at the Civil Hospital in Patiala. Her reports of being Novel Coronavirus positive, were confirmed after her death. She was ill for seven days and was referred from Ludhiana to Patiala.

Earlier, one death from COVID-19 was reported from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and another from Amritsar.

So far, 1198 samples of suspected Coronavirus cases have been sent for investigation, out of which 41 were found positive and 1009 negative, while reports of 148 cases were still awaited.

Amid all the unfortunate reports, one patient has recovered and was subsequently sent home after treatment.

As many as 19 confirmed cases have been reported from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, seven from SAS Nagar (Mohali), six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, two from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar and Patiala.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension in the services of all retiring Police personnel and Home Guards by two months, to strengthen the citizen outreach on the ground.

To further ease the pressure on the police force, of whom 44,546 were in the field today to enforce restrictions and conduct relief operations on a war footing, around 1300 cops have been judiciously withdrawn from VVIP duty, including a significant number from the CM security, to join the battle in the COVID-19 lockdown on the ground.

Capt Singh had earlier authorised DGP Dinkar Gupta to pull out any number of police personnel from his (Chief Minister's) personal security, or that of other VIP protectees, for the deployment in COVID-19 crisis management, as he may deem fit.

Expressing concern about the welfare and morale of thousands of police personnel, who had been performing field duties without rest or relief, over the past several days, the Chief Minister had directed mobilisation of maximum police force through withdrawal from security duties.

Even as the state is currently monitored and heavily guarded to prevent any untoward incident during the lockdown period, a serious clash occurred between the police and some 'undesirable elements' for violating the curfew orders, late last night.

According to police, responding to a call from Noorpur Hakima village anti-drug committee about some suspicious activities of some people in the village amid the ongoing lockdown, a police team rushed to the spot.

When the police tried to intervene the unruly mob, a clash broke out, in which Police Inspector Balraj Mohan SHO Dharamkot was injured. The situation came under control only after the SHO directed his Home Guard Jawan to fire few shots in the air, in self-defiance.

Meanwhile, senior officials from the district headquarters rushed to review the security and also directed the police to take strict action against the curfew violators. FIR was registered against 26 people, while six people were arrested, including a woman, police said.

Amidst all the directions and precautionary measures taken by the government for the welfare of people of Punjab, the state government is now also focusing on residents, who are abroad.

Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure that the necessary assistance is provided to all Indians stuck abroad in the wake of COVID-19.

MP Chaudhary wrote that many Indians, including students, are stuck in various countries due to the ongoing travel ban enforced by the Government of India to control the spread of the pandemic.

He said that he had received many calls from the concerned parents and relatives, who were worried about the well-being of their loved ones stranded abroad. The Doaba region of Punjab has a large number of NRIs living in foreign countries.

"The Indians stranded there have complained about the non-availability of essential items, food, protective masks and sanitisers. Since they are required to stay at home and therefore cannot go to work, people, especially the students who support themselves by working part-time, are running out fast of their already limited resources, due to the accommodation and essential expenses", the MP wrote.

