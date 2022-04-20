Punjab promotes students of classes 5, 8, 10 to next class

Chandigarh: With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing unabated across Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced promotion of students of classes 5, 8 and 10 to the next class.

He said that those students would be promoted without taking any examination, while the decision on Class 12 Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) exams, which have already been postponed, will be taken later, based on the emerging situation.







The Chief Minister took these decisions during a virtual Covid review meeting with top officials and medical experts.



Singh said while the state had closed all educational institutions till April 30, bringing down the positivity in the 11-20 age group, relief was needed to be provided to school children going for exams.

For the class 5 students, since exams for four out of five subjects have already been conducted, results may be declared by the PSEB on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in respect to the four subjects, barring the fifth subject.

Results for classes 8 and 10 may be declared on the basis of pre-board examinations or the internal assessment of the respective schools, the Chief Minister directed the Education Department.

Singh, who had written to the written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in this regard, also expressed satisfaction at the Centre's decision to postpone the Class 12 CBSE exams and cancellation of Class 10 CBSE exams in view of the pandemic.

Medical Education Minister O.P. Soni, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, DGP Dinkar Gupta were among those who attended the meeting.—IANS